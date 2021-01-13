iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average of $200.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $244.44.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

