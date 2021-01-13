iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $56,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $349.81. 26,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,802. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $353.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.51.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.