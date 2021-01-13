iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Lowered by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after acquiring an additional 437,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 190,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,490,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,772. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.