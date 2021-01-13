iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.34 and last traded at $86.35. 8,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 15,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

