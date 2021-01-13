iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.23. 2,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned about 9.29% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

