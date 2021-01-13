iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $115.30

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and traded as low as $112.81. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares last traded at $113.10, with a volume of 7,280,967 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.