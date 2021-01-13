iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Iron Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 4.9% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. 1,339,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.