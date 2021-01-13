iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Trimmed by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 5,502,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,932. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

