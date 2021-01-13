iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,302,000 after acquiring an additional 947,685 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 493,170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 197,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,087,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

