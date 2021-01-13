iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

