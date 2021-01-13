iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.88

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 1941651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

