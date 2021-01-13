iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lessened by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

