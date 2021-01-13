iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 23.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 132,727 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.