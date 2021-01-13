iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.91. 2,055,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

