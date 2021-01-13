iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lowered by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

IWD stock remained flat at $$141.56 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

