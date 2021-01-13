iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

