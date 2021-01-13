iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 235.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

