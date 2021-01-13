iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 416.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,577. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

