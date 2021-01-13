iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 10.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.