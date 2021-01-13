iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 10.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

