iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $77.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

