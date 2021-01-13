iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

