iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 705750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.