Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Up 7.9%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s share price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 625,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 453,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Iteris by 97.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Iteris by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 21.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

