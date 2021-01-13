IZE Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. IZE has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $41,779.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IZE has traded up 110.8% against the US dollar. One IZE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00111255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00261013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062253 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,329.71 or 0.88098004 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en.

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

