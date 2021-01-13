J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.20 Million

Brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $229.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.10 million and the highest is $231.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $282.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $151.02. The stock had a trading volume of 86,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.97 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $189.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

