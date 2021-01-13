Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,813,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,165,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

