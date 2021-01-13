Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.69. 59,024,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 168,573,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $297.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

