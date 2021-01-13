Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 197479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$584.56 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

