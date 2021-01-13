James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

JHX stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 1.23. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

