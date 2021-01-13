JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

