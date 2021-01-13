Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Guess’, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess’ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Guess’ stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

