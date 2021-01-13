Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $1,094,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,538.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $43,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

