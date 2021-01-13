Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.71.

FRC opened at $163.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $164.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,506,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

