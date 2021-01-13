Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

