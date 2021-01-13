Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

