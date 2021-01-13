Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital increased their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $528.68 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

