Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.00 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 170,828 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus purchased 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $69,928.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,008.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

