Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.