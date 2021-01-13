Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,007 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20.

Shares of GWRE opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.56 and a beta of 1.35. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

