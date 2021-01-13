Jewel Hits 1-Day Volume of $227.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Jewel has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $227.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jewel has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005424 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel's official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

