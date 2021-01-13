JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get JMP Group alerts:

NYSE JMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 15,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,377.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,790 shares of company stock worth $129,704. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.