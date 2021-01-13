John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 60.9% in December

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 13,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

