John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.26. 320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 4.55% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

