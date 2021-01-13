John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Shares Down 1.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.39. 322,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 191,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.