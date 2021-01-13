Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $40,716.97 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $40,716.97 and approximately $4,514.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

