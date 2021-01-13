Jonathan Young Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

