Joseph W. Sutton Sells 63,674 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ameresco by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

