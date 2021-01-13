JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €60.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €38.67 ($45.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.23 and its 200 day moving average is €39.07. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

