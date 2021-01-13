JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $204.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.68.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $214.15 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $181.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

